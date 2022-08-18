NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 5.8%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.16 and last traded at $12.16. Approximately 2,728 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,245,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Stories

