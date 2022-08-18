Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Down 4.5%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 1,554 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,474,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUVB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $632.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 14.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 28.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 9.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 147.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

