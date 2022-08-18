SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Down 8.2%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 44,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,590,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.52.

SmileDirectClub Stock Down 9.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $705.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub ( NASDAQ:SDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth approximately $17,935,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 183,110 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 256.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 364,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 434,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

