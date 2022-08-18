Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,900 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 417,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Intrusion Price Performance

Intrusion stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 712.46% and a negative net margin of 245.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Intrusion will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTZ. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intrusion to $6.25 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrusion by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 698,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

