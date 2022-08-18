Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading Up 4.8%

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.87. Approximately 4,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 642,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -44.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72.

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.31 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 39,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,193,008.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,718,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 39,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $1,193,008.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,310. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,680,000. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 25.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,882,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,059,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

