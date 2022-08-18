Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading 4.1% Higher

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.69 and last traded at $34.11. 13,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,913,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Range Resources from $35.50 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,100 shares of company stock worth $5,394,179. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 634,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

