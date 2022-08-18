Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Down 4.2%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.41 and last traded at $28.49. 417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 606,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.38.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
