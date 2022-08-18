Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.11. 503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,356,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

ADPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $192,589.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 57,642 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

