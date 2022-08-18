Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Up 3.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) shares were up 3.4% on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $48.00. The stock traded as high as $40.58 and last traded at $40.55. Approximately 4,037 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,934,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 940.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after buying an additional 825,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

