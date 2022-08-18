Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Down 6.4%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.77. 2,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,923,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.42.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $30,791.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

