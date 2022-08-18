Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Shares Up 3.7%

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 7.50 and last traded at 7.50. 160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on ODV. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Osisko Development from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Osisko Development from C$15.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
Osisko Development Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of 5.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Development
About Osisko Development
Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Osisko Development (ODV)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.