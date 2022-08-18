Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Shares Up 3.7%

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 7.50 and last traded at 7.50. 160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.23.

Several research firms have commented on ODV. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Osisko Development from C$24.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Osisko Development from C$15.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of 5.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the second quarter worth about $783,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Osisko Development in the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Development in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. King Wealth bought a new stake in Osisko Development in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Osisko Development in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

