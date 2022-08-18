Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Down 4.7%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 84,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,926,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down 15.9 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
