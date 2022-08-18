Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Down 4.7%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 84,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,926,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down 15.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,945,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.