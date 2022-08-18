U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Up 3.6%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $14.94. 2,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,152,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Insider Activity

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Silica news, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $571,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,466.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the first quarter valued at $59,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.