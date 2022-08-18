BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($31.30) to GBX 2,510 ($30.33) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,248.75 ($27.17).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,387 ($28.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,259.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,521.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £120.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 930.95. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 6.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 119.14%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

