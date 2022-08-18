Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,160 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($50.27) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.00) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th. set a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) price target on Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,124 ($49.83).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,876.50 ($46.84) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,672.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,722.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($49.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £88.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,777.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 46.82 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 216 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($46.22) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262 ($9,983.08). Insiders have acquired 685 shares of company stock worth $2,482,229 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

