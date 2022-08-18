EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $48.47. Approximately 64,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,190,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQT. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s payout ratio is -22.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in EQT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in EQT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

