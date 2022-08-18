B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 475 ($5.74) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 577 ($6.97) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.56) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.80) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 561.44 ($6.78).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 419.60 ($5.07) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 394.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 478.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1,007.14. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 344.26 ($4.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 651.40 ($7.87).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

