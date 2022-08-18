Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FBIO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.60.
Fortress Biotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $126.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $3.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
