ASOS’s (ASC) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,900 ($35.04) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($29.48) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,270.38 ($27.43).

ASOS Stock Down 1.2 %

ASOS stock opened at GBX 841.50 ($10.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £841.00 million and a PE ratio of 2,748.39. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 775 ($9.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,146 ($50.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 994.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,420.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About ASOS

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 57,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

