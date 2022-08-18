Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Price Target Lowered to GBX 60 at Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Gem Diamonds Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:GEMD opened at GBX 40.37 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.27 million and a P/E ratio of 372.73. Gem Diamonds has a 12-month low of GBX 39 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 76.40 ($0.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Insider Activity at Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 41,343 shares of Gem Diamonds stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52), for a total value of £17,777.49 ($21,480.78).

(Get Rating)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.