ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,250 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,900 ($35.04) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASOS to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,270.38 ($27.43).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 841.50 ($10.17) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 994.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,420.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 775 ($9.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,146 ($50.10). The stock has a market cap of £841.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,748.39.

Insider Activity

ASOS Company Profile

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann bought 57,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

(Get Rating)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.