fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Up 8.9%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. 125,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,229,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUBO. Wedbush downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. On average, analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,922,000 after acquiring an additional 937,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,454,000 after acquiring an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter worth about $27,764,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after acquiring an additional 723,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,140,000 after acquiring an additional 321,419 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.