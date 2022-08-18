Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.78) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KYMR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.86.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

KYMR opened at $28.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $69.12.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 245.69%. The business’s revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

