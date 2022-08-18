Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $145.44 and last traded at $144.78. Approximately 2,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 815,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.11.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.32.

Five Below Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.04.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

