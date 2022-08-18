BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,300 at Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,248.75 ($27.17).

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,387 ($28.84) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,259.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,521.06. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The stock has a market capitalization of £120.84 billion and a PE ratio of 930.95.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.14%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

