Credit Suisse Group Cuts Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Price Target to $48.00

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Inhibrx Price Performance
INBX stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.
About Inhibrx
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inhibrx (INBX)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.