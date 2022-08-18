Credit Suisse Group Cuts Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Price Target to $48.00

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx Price Performance

INBX stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,192,045.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.