Global Ports (LON:GPH) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Global Ports Price Performance

GPH opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £57.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Ports has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.73 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.81).

Get Global Ports alerts:

Global Ports Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.