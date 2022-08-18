Global Ports (LON:GPH) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Global Ports Price Performance
GPH opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £57.30 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,188.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. Global Ports has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.73 ($0.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.81).
Global Ports Company Profile
