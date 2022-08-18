Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.50 ($21.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Trading Down 4.7 %

Evonik Industries stock opened at €20.02 ($20.43) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($33.64). The company has a 50 day moving average of €21.22 and a 200-day moving average of €24.30.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.