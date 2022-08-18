JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,580,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 17,730,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $122.59 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.98.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

