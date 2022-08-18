National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Short Interest Update

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 8,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in National Vision by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 20,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,551 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of National Vision to $38.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

National Vision Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $36.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. National Vision has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.66.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Vision

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.