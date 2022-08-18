Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCOGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 949,400 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Genesco Stock Performance

NYSE GCO opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12. Genesco has a 12-month low of $48.54 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Genesco (NYSE:GCOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.