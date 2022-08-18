Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 949,400 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Genesco Stock Performance

NYSE GCO opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12. Genesco has a 12-month low of $48.54 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.05 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

