Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Laurentian

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Laurentian from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.25 price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.09. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$1.09 and a one year high of C$2.35.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

