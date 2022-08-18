Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €81.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €81.00 ($82.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($105.10) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of BMW opened at €77.29 ($78.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €79.76. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 1 year high of €100.42 ($102.47).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

