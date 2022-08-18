Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €230.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($314.29) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays set a €225.00 ($229.59) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €147.00 ($150.00) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €139.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €151.96. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 12 month high of €208.35 ($212.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

