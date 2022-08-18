Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €55.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.50 ($73.98) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of DHER stock opened at €51.44 ($52.49) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a fifty-two week high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

