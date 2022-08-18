DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €27.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of DWS opened at €28.00 ($28.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a PE ratio of 7.38. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €23.62 ($24.10) and a 12 month high of €41.88 ($42.73). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

