HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HFG. Stifel Nicolaus set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.00 ($46.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of HFG opened at €28.22 ($28.80) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.42. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €24.57 ($25.07) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($99.49). The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 28.39.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

