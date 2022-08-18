Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SZG. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.60 ($29.18) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($41.63) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

Shares of SZG stock opened at €25.48 ($26.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of €20.94 ($21.37) and a fifty-two week high of €48.76 ($49.76). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.59.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

