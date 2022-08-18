ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €7.29 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €7.29 ($7.44) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($20.41) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.75 ($10.97) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €8.20 ($8.37) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €8.72 and a 200-day moving average of €10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.63. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €7.77 ($7.93) and a twelve month high of €17.03 ($17.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.77.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.