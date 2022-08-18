Short Interest in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Declines By 6.3%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 360,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of BZFD stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BuzzFeed has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $91.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BuzzFeed will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on BuzzFeed to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on BuzzFeed to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered BuzzFeed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 35,000 shares of BuzzFeed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $75,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,929.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BuzzFeed news, Director Gregory Coleman bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Rothstein bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $75,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,929.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the first quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

