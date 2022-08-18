Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 191,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Celcuity by 50.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,617 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Celcuity by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 311,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 137,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 15.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Celcuity Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Celcuity has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 22.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

