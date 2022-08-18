Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €5.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.50 ($5.61) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UN01. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.59) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($25.10) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.92) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

UN01 stock opened at €6.81 ($6.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.60. Uniper has a 52 week low of €5.64 ($5.76) and a 52 week high of €42.45 ($43.32). The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -0.35.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

