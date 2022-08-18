Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

