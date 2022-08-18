Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GL. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.50.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.70, for a total value of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $80,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,612 over the last three months. 4.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Globe Life by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Globe Life by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

