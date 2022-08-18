Short Interest in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Declines By 6.1%

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Community in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 50.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 11.1% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Community in the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Community by 31.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Price Performance

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.55. First Community has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $23.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. First Community had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 25.09%. Equities research analysts predict that First Community will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

