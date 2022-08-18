Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Declines By 6.1%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 737,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $197,494.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 25,551 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $203,130.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 24,382 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $197,494.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FULC opened at $7.41 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

