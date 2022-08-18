Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMRGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Tremor International Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. Tremor International has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Tremor International had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Tremor International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tremor International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMR. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 651.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 289.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,468 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tremor International

(Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

