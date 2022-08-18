Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Tremor International Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. Tremor International has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Tremor International

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). Tremor International had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Tremor International will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMR. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 651.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tremor International by 289.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,468 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tremor International



Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

