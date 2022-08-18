Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EQH. UBS Group raised Equitable to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.22.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,172 shares of company stock worth $5,760,614 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equitable by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $773,363,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,147,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,386,000 after acquiring an additional 220,775 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,116,000 after acquiring an additional 240,905 shares during the period.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.