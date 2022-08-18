MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.91.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $67.47 on Wednesday. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

