General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Short Interest Down 6.1% in July

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $242.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.71.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

